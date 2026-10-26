Skrilla Gets Girlfriend Keyshia Cole’s Name Tattooed On His Back

It looks like Skrilla is making it official. The Philadelphia rapper gets his girlfriend Keyshia Cole's name tattooed on his back.

On Monday morning (Oct. 26), Skrilla's girlfriend Keyshia Cole shared in her Instagram Story a photo of her boyfriend with a brand-new tattoo. In the image, which can be viewed below, the Philly rapper's back is facing the camera, and on his back "KEYSHIA" is spelled out in a bold death metal font. The R&B singer captioned the photo, "Ok!!! Let that be known."

Although Skrilla and Keyshia have been keeping their relationship private, the couple have been spotted spending time together in the City of Brotherly and Sisterly Love.

News of their relationship first surfaced back in July when Skrilla and Keyshia simultaneously posted photos on their IG pages, presumably giving a hard launch to their courtship. In one pic, the 2026 XXL Freshman star is taking a bathroom selfie with Keyshia's arms wrapped around his waist. She captioned the photo with "Yup." Skrilla on his IG Story posted a pic of himself and the "Love" singer hanging out in the club on his IG Story. He also shared an image of him and Keyshia having fun together on a yacht.

Prior to her romance with Skrilla, Keyshia was romantically linked to Atlanta rapper Hunxho. However, the pair officially called it quits back in March of 2025.

Check out Skrilla's new tattoo below.

See Skrilla's Tattoo of Keyshia Cole's Name and The Couple Hanging Out in Philadelphia

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