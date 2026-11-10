Skrilla and Keyshia Cole Break Up After He Tattoos Her Name on His Back

UPDATE (11/10):

On Monday (Nov. 9), Skrilla posted a video on his Instagram account where he proclaimed that Keyshia Cole will never leave him.

"Yo, stop playing with my girl, Keyshia," he said. "That's my wife, she will never leave me, we together forever."

"We together forever," he said again.

Watch Skrilla's video below.

Original Story:

Skrilla and Keyshia Cole are no longer an item.

On Nov. 6, the R&B singer shared a post on her Instagram Story, confirming that she and the Philadelphia rapper have broken up. "It's peaceful when you're not interested in anyone anymore," she reshared with Fabolous' 2023 introspective track "Selfish" as the soundtrack.

Keyshia also added: "Currently cooking up the greatest rebrand of my life rn. Single. Happy. Focused. [white heart emoji]."

Their split comes less than a month after Skrilla got her name tattooed on his back. The 2026 XXL Freshman has not publicly addressed the singer's message announcing her singledom. However, during his concert performance on Chief Keef's East Court Tour, the "Doot Doot (6 7)" rapper attempted to sing Keyshia's 2005 ballad "Love."

Skrilla, 27, and Keyshia Cole, 45, have been dating since the summer. Rumors of their romance initially surfaced in early July following soft-launch posts on both of their IG pages. The pair uploaded several photos together, including a bathroom selfie of the Philly rapper with Keyshia embracing him from behind, which she captioned with "Yup." There were also IG Story updates showing Skrilla and Keyshia enjoying their time together at a nightclub and aboard a yacht.

Check out Keyshia's message confirming that she and Skrilla are no longer together below. And watch Skrilla perform Keyshia's ballad "Love" below.

See Keyshia Cole's Message Regarding Her Split From Skrilla

Watch Skrilla Sing Keyshia Cole's 2005 Ballad "Love" During His Concert Performance

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