Scarface Calls Out Texas Senator Ted Cruz for Scheduled Appearance at NRA Convention in Wake of School Shooting

Scarface has some pointed words for Texas Senator Ted Cruz after the politician announced he would be attending a National Rifle Association convention in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed 21 lives.

This morning (May 27), the Houston rap luminary hopped on Twitter to vent about Cruz's scheduled speech at today's NRA convention in H-Town.

"Man @tedcruz has no compassion for anything or anyone, you took off at a time your constituents needed you most you flew to Cancun during the freeze, you let a man insult your wife, your father, hell he insulted you, and now you’re a trumpet you dare to show up at NRA convention?" Scarface tweeted.

In a follow-up post he added, "Ay @tedcruz imagine the terror those little 4th graders faced, the pain tha families are dealing with right now, This is a bad time to attend an NRA convention, btw I have a 4th grader, and I also have an assault rifle I’d be willing to part with my weapon, but NOT my 4th grader."

Today's NRA convention is taking place less than 300 miles from the site of the mass shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday (May 24). An 18-year-old gunman, who has been identified as Salvador Ramos, opened fired at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 children and two adults. It's the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Despite the recent tragedy, Cruz is determined to be present at the gun rally alongside former Unites States president Donald Trump.

"I'm going to be there because what Democrats and the press try to do in the wake of every mass shooting is they try to demonize law-abiding gun owners, try to demonize the NRA," Cruz told CBS 11 on Thursday (May 26).

"I'll tell you what the NRA does. It stands up for your rights, stands up for my rights, and stands up for the rights of every American," he added.

The mass shooting in Texas comes on the heels of the massing shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this month.