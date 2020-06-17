Scarface Says His Kidneys “Never Came Back” Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Scarface has offered an update on his health condition following news of his coronavirus diagnosis back in March.

During a video interview with Fox 26 Houston last week, the veteran rapper shared that his lungs have recovered since he first tested positive for the virus three months ago, but his kidneys have not.

"COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out," he began. "I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back."

In April, Scarface revealed that after contracting the coronavirus, he had to undergo dialysis treatment four times a week for three hours each day. The Geto Boys rapper said in the recent interview that he now receives daily dialysis treatment.

He then went into detail about some of the bodily effects of the coronavirus. "It’s serious, you could be going on with your life and then that very next moment you could lose everything," Scarface said. "Kidney function, liver function, lung function, heart function—you can actually die from the COVID, it’s crazy. It can actually kill you."

Despite the toll the virus has taken on Scarface's body, he remains optimistic. "I’m still a little weak," he shared. "I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet, I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”

The Houston-bred rapper first announced his positive coronavirus status on March 26 during an appearance on fellow Geto Boys member Willie D's YouTube show Willie D Live. At that time, Scarface recounted dealing with this illness for nearly a month.