More Police Details Emerge in Sauce Walka Shooting

Police in Memphis have released more details about the shooting that injured Sauce Walka and fatally wounded his artist Sayso P over the weekend.

Police Host Press Conference About Double Shooting in Memphis

On Sunday (March 23), the Memphis Police Department hosted a press conference to address the double shooting involving Sauce Walka, which took place outside the Westin Hotel across from the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Saturday afternoon (March 22).

"This appeared to be a targeted shooting incident," MPD Assistant Chief Don Crowe said. "The victims were outside by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle pulled up. Multiple people got out of that vehicle and fired shots without engaging in any conversation. They got back into the white vehicle and fled."

"We want to assure our community and visitors that Downtown Memphis is a safe place," Crowe added. "This incident was not a random act of violence. Early indications are that the victims and suspects are known to each other. We understand the public's concern and reiterate that this was not a random act. MPD is committed to bringing those responsible to justice and will be utilizing downtown camera footage and other technology available to aid in identifying everyone involved."

Police have identified the vehicle used in the shooting but the suspects remain at large. While Sauce Walka suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, his artist Sayso P, born Letorian Hunt, was shot and killed. He was 27 years old.

Sauce Walka Addresses Memphis Shooting

On Sunday, Sauce was seen addressing the shooting in a video shared on social media.

"R.I.P. Sayso P," Sauce says in the clip. "In the name of my brother," Sauce later adds. "I love Memphis. I love y'all. I have no hard feelings."

XXL has reached out to the Memphis Police Department for comment.

Check out a clip from the MPD press conference about Sauce Walka's shooting below.

Hear the Memphis Police Give Details on the Sauce Walka Shooting