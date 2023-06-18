Rubi Rose Sends Her Dad $10,000 as a Father’s Day Gift

Rubi Rose did something incredible for her dad on this special day. The former XXL Freshman sent her dad $10,000 as a Father's Day gift.

Rubi Rose Honors Her Dad on Instagram

On Sunday (June 18), Rubi Rose honored her dad on her Instagram Story for Father's Day. In a series of Daddy's Day posts, the 25-year-old rapper showed various images of her beloved father, John Benton, at various activities.

In one video, it appears John is smoking a bong inside a green room and he passes it to her daughter Rubi who gladly takes a hit of it. In the caption, she wrote: “[The] person who taught me not to give a f**k and do whatever tf I want."

In another photo, the rapper's dad is holding up a PornHub ugly sweater that Rubi probably gave him for Christmas. In another picture, a very young Rubi Rose smiles with her dad with the caption, "Happy Father's Day to my papa."

But the most endearing image of the series is a screenshot of Rubi sending her father a monetary gift of $10,000 through a mobile payment service. She wrote a note with the transfer: "Happy Father's Day I Love You [big heart emoji]."

The "Wifey" rapper captioned the image: "Something Light!"

Rubi Rose is one cool daughter; her father must be proud of her.

