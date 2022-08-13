Rubi Rose Scares Her Dad While He’s Doing Vocal Lessons in His Underwear – Watch

Rubi Rose scared the bejesus out of her dad.

On Saturday (Aug. 13), Rubi Rose shared on her Instagram Stories a video of herself getting up early in the morning and scaring her dad while he was doing vocal lessons in his underwear. The clip starts with the 2021 XXL Freshman walking towards another room in her apartment where her dad is at.

"It's 7 a.m. and this is all I hear in my crib," Rubi says in the video as she walks to her studio room and slowly opens the door. The camera pans to her father, who is seemingly performing vocal lessons. Her dad frighteningly jumps but is relieved that it's his daughter spying on him. "Fuck outta here," he jokingly says to her.

Rubi hilariously captioned the clip, "My dad is funny as shit I can’t."

There's no word if Rubi Rose's father, John Benton, is following in his daughter's footsteps and is pursuing a musical career. Currently, Mr. Benton is doing quite well for himself as a lawyer.

Rubi and her dad are very close. Mr. Benton occasionally makes a guest appearance on her vlogs on her YouTube channel. In a May 2021 vlog, Rubi filmed herself and her dad eating Ethiopian food in Los Angeles and getting ice cream afterward. Watch it below.

Daddy-daughter dates aside, Rubi Rose just released her single, "Wifey," which samples N.E.R.D.'s 2001 track "Lapdance." Recently, the 24-year-old rapper caused an uproar over her opinion on who should say the N-word.

Watch Rubi Rose Scare Her Dad While He’s Doing Vocal Lessons Below