Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke Claims Playboi Carti Had to Pay Ronnie More Money Than Adin Ross Gave Carti Recently for Selling Band Name on Shirt Illegally

Playboi Carti is getting called out by rock band Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke, who claims the rapper had to pay him more money than Adin Ross recently paid Carti for putting the band's name on Carti merch back in 2020.

Ronnie Radke Name-Drops Playboi Carti

On Tuesday (Feb. 6), Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, addressing Playboi Carti's recent livestream with popular Kick streamer Adin Ross. The interview vent viral for Carti leaving six minutes into the talk after being handed a big bag of cash from Adin.

"Playboy carti scamming adin ross out of money isn’t even half of what he had to pay me for selling my band name on his shirt," Radke tweeted below.

Playboi Carti Merch Leads to Issues

As previously reported, Playboi Carti was called out by Radke for using the rock band's name on T-shirts in the Whole Lotta Red merch line he released in December of 2020.

"@playboicarti cease and desist mr rapper boi stop stealing," Radke wrote on his Instagram Story at the time.

"Take my band name off your merch on your store.. Or I'll just take all the money you [make] from it. Either way," he later posted in the comments of Carti's promo post for the line.

It is unclear exactly how much money Adin Ross paid Playboi Carti for the interview. Adin hinted he paid $2 million for the interview in a tweet prior to it happening. He has since denied the amount is accurate.

Check out Ronnie Radke's post calling out Playboi Carti below.

See Playboi Carti Get Called Out by Ronnie Radke