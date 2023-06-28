Rob49 Shows Love to New Orleans, Ant-Man and Pineapples in His ABCs

Rob49 has had more eyes in his direction lately after unleashing his new album 4GodII. Before that, the New Orleans native delivered mixtapes Vulture, Krazy Man, 4God and Welcome to Vulture Island. Within that bed of music lies hits "Vulture Island V2" with Lil Baby, "Hustler V2" featuring Kevin Gates, "No Kizzy," "Yes You Did" with fellow 2023 XXL Freshman Real Boston Richey and much more. Aside from the experiences in Crescent City that Rob unapologetically puts in his music, he has a kid-like demeanor that is put on full display in his XXL ABCs.

Rob49 kicks off the alphabet very simply with apple. "I chose apple because I like apples," he says with a kiddish grin. "I like to eat apples." For B, he steps into his luxury bag. "Boats," he states. "I say boats because I like to be on... I don't know if it's considered a boat, but I like to be on yachts with girls and jet skis."

The Louisiana-bred rhymer also speaks on the importance of family and keeping their memories alive. "D3," he shares. "I say D3 because it's my brother's name and it's XXL. He passed away, so y'all gotta hear D's name." Going onto F, the self-proclaimed 4God taps into his healthy side, although eating fruits doesn't appear to be something he does often. "I say fruit because I just ate fruit yesterday and I really liked them," Rob49 explains. "It was kinda good. I ain't eat fruit in a long time, and they was good and cold. I think I like pineapples. I like watermelon, too, though."

Showing love to his city, Rob49 goes with interstate for the letter I. "Just because I drive a lot," he adds. "And I don't know a lot of words with I, but interstate. Interstate is one. Interstate 10, that's my interstate." Also a Marvel comics fan, Rob says quantum realm for Q. He tells the story behind his choice for the letter, saying, "Just because I once saw Ant-Man, quantum realm, and it was so fire. I like that movie. I ain't gon lie."

For R, Rob explains the origin of his rap moniker. "R for Rob49, first of all," he shares. "G.O.A.T. G. Everything, you know what I'm sayin'? All of that goes into one. Rob49. The 49 comes from New Orleans Iberville Projects, New Orleans Desire Projects, 4th ward, 9th ward."

As the alphabet nears the end, Rob49 goes with winning for W, affirming that he's winning right now and this is his time to shine.

Check out Rob49's ABCs below, where he shares some of his future wants, shows the utmost hometown pride and more.

Watch Rob49's 2023 XXL Freshman ABCs

