Riff Raff is offering sessions at his home studio for $15,000 an hour.

On Thursday (Feb. 23), Double R placed his home studio in Wellington, Fla. up for rent on the studio locating app Stufinder for any artists hoping to link up in "Riff Riff's Realm." According to the description in the advertisement, Riff Raff is offering a "Guard gated studio space at Riff Raff's content house. Session includes a verse and social media post from Riff Raff. Studio comes equipped with Sony c800, Moog synths, Fender Rhodes, LA-2Way, Sony A7IV camera, air conditioning snacks and drinks."

Smoking is allowed in the 60-minute session. The amenities include wheelchair accessibility, parking, a bathroom, a TV, a lounge and a fire alarm.

According to Stufinder, Riff Raff is the first rapper to list his home studio on the app.

"RiFF RAFF’s creative process and unique style can inspire you to think outside the box and experiment with new sounds, melodies, and lyrics," the listing lists as one potential benefit to booking a session with the Texas rapper. "You can observe how he approaches writing, recording, and producing his music, and ask him questions about his influences, goals, and experiences."

"Even if you don’t end up working on music together, you can still benefit from meeting RiFF RAFF in person and building a relationship with him. He may introduce you to other musicians, producers, or industry professionals, or recommend you to his fans and followers, increasing your exposure and credibility."

Riff Raff has been busy in the studio recently as he works on the follow-up to his 2021 album Turquoise Tornado. Already in 2023, he's put out the singles "Sparkling Sportsmanship," "Prada Program," "Not Tom Cruise," "Moncler Machete" and "Gucci Sweater." On Friday (Feb. 24), he released the new single "Clout Collector" with Cash Motivated and AD Green.

Check Out Riff Raff's Stufinder Listing Below