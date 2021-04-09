Kid Ink, Brockhampton, Mo3 and More – New Projects This Week

The week is coming to an end and while the weekend is something to look forward to, so are the new music efforts arriving today (April 8) from some of your favorite artists.

Kid Ink hasn't delivered a new album in about five years, but needless to say, he's back. The former 2012 XXL Freshman offers his new LP, Alive. Prior to the album's arrival, the Los Angeles-born rhymer offered the ISM-produced single "Red Light" with a lo-fi sound infused with his laid-back, West Coast melodies. Kid Ink's last project, Full Speed, came out in January of 2015, and featured his hit "Body Language" with Usher and Tinashe. A few years later, he unleashed the Missed Calls EP with appearances from Saweetie, Lil Wayne and more. Kid Ink has had music in the tuck for a while, and has returned with new heat.

L.A.-based hip-hop boyband Brockhampton serves up their signature harmonious vibes on their latest album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, a clear labor of love. Group member Kevin Abstract, who also leads the crew, told the U.K.'s The Guardian in an interview last month that the collective recorded the album three times to get their final product, which arrives today. The LP, which according to Abstract is one of two to arrive this year, but will also be Brockhampton's last project ever, was also teased with two singles: "Buzzcut" featuring Danny Brown and "Count on Me" with A$AP Rocky and SoGoneSoFlexy. Before the arrival of their latest effort, the band, which consists of 13 vocalists, producers and visual artists, delivered a series of singles in January of this year that were crafted during the coronavirus quarantine, released under the name Technical Difficulties and made available via YouTube.

The late Mo3 was tragically shot and killed in Dallas in November of 2020, and although he is no longer here in the physical, his music lives on. Shottaz 4 Eva, a posthumous album from the Texas-bred rapper-crooner, also arrives tonight and contains tales of his street life delivered through his soulful sounds. The 12-track album features appearances from Boosie BadAzz, whom Mo3 collaborated with frequently prior to his tragic passing, Foogiano, YFN Lucci and more. Last year, Mo3 dropped a joint project with Boosie called BadAzz Mo3. Before this, he offered Shottaz 3.0, which features Mo3's hit single "Everybody," later remixed to feature Boosie.

See more new releases below from Lakeyah, G Perico, Sauce Walka and more.