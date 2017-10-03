Riff Raff Caught Having Sex With Porn Star Bella Elise Rose in NSFW Clip

Riff Raff is a man of many hats, but porn may be in the rapper's future. After porn star Bella Elise Rose posted an explicit video of her having sex with a man, one Reddit user was able to identify the man as Riff Raff.

Reddit user ronaldo119 wrote, “So I was looking at Riff Raff’s twitter because the video he did with Barstool Sports the other day was hilarious. So I’m on his twitter seeing what he’s saying about it and everything and go to his likes. I see he liked a video from some porn star (I’m not familiar with her work) where she’s getting piped down. After like 5 seconds I see a hand rubbing on her titty and that hand has a cup of lean tattooed on it. So I’m thinking ‘wait a second…’ and quickly google his tattoos and lo and behold he has that exact tattoo.”

It's not the first time the rapper had interacted with Rose on Twitter. He had previously tweeted a picture of the porn star, telling her she was "gunna have to be my girlfriend," and Rose recently posted a photo of herself with Riff Raff.

While the rapper has yet to confirm or deny if he was the man in the video, Rose gave the following statement to Mass Appeal: “It was never meant to be a sex tape, we were just having fun — Okay, so our fun happened to include a camera.”

Check out a picture of Rose and Riff together below, and to see the NSFW clip, head here.

