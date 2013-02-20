Reebok Classics Unveil Shaq Attaq & Shaqnosis at Project Trade Show in Las Vegas

In 1992, Reebok made the strongest possible statement on the court. ‘‘What we needed was a larger than life presence, a basketball prodigy that would forever change the game," says Reebok's Vice President of Classic, Basketball and Entertainment, Todd Krinsky. And they got just that with the league's most dominant player, Shaquille O'Neal. After partnering with the brand, Shaq would go on to become Rookie of the Year and dominate in two of the game's esteemed shoes: the Shaq Attaq and Shaqnosis.

During a press launch held yesterday (February 19) at the Project Trade Show in Las Vegas, Reebok Classics welcomed Mr. Shaq himself back to the family and even had Swizz Beatz, Todd Krinsky and Tyga all there in attendance. As the conference kicked off with Todd looking back at the brands 2012 highlights and early 2013 success in the Iverson collection, the Pump Bring Backs, Kamikazes, Tyga's T-Raww and more, he went on to thank Swizz Beatz, Reebok Classics' Creative Director, for his help in bringing the brand back to the forefront.

From there Swizz spoke on how it was perfect timing to bring back the iconic Shaq Attaq and Shaqnosis shoes and brought out Shaq to reminisce about being the first athlete with a signature shoe for Reebok, career in the leage, his first Reebok ad, doing music with Shaq and more. At the end of the event, Tyga made a special appearance for a photo opp on stage with Swizz and Shaq.

Fans can expect the highly anticipated Shaq Attaqs to arrive on April 19th for $160 at key retailers including Jimmy Jazz, Shiekh, Villa, City Gear, DTLR, Shoe Palace, and on Reebok.com. Meanwhile, the Reebok Classic Shaqnosis will drop July 19th for $125.