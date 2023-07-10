Real Boston Richey’s 2023 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Real Boston Richey prides himself on two things: consistency and putting on for his home city of Tallahassee, Fla. The 26-year-old rapper is determined to become one of the very few superstars in hip-hop to represent Tally by never taking his foot off the gas. Over the course of 90 solid seconds, Real Boston Richey uses his distinct Florida twang, mixed with an impeccable flow and slick wordplay, to drive those points home in his 2023 XXL Freshman freestyle.

Much like the iced-out timepiece he references off-rip, not only is Real Boston Richey's timing flawless, but the time is certainly right for the "On Site" rapper to be part of the 2023 XXL Freshman Class as well. Through street-centric punchlines and nonstop diligence behind the scenes, it's no surprise Real Boston Richey has been at the forefront of the booming Florida rap scene for the past year-and-a-half by building both his resume and solid fan base in the process.

Richey's Freshman freestyle is all about money, women and how he moves in the streets with his crew, who he likens to the toughest football players on the frontlines of the gridiron.

"Rose gold Patek, 185, perfect timing," Real Boston Richey raps in the video below. "Dank and Lock gon' hold the trap down just like a lineman/Beat a doonies down that b***h gon' need a new alignment/Shoot if it go down, n***a, I don't just be rhymin'/I done popped that n***a bubble, that man there, he tried to pop it/Got your chain and your car took, n***a, your a*s flockin'."

From there, Richey keeps his syncopated cadence flowing but switches the focus to the goals he has in mind for his home state of Florida. At the same time, he's already spreading his flossy wings on a national scale.

"You know I f**k with Pompano, I hit the club on Kodak boppin'/You see me fly to L.A., I'm buying bubbles while I'm shoppin'." He later raps, "Ridge Road youngin, raised up a real problem/Nobody die from my hood yet, we ain't droppin'," Real Boston Richey rhymes.

In speaking with XXL during this year's Freshman shoot, Richey doubles down on how his talent meets his consistent work ethic as well as how important it is for him to put Tallahassee, Fla. on the map.

"Man, one of the key accomplishments, I could just say was just rubbing the right shoulders, staying in the mix." Richey Boston Richey says regarding his success over the past 18 months. "Meeting the right people. Staying in the studio. Me being able to stay in the studio and make a lot of music, it just got me into all the doors I needed to get in."

He adds: "Where we from in Florida is different because it's like, 'Oh, you're from Tallahassee? Man, that country behind place. Who from there? What y'all got there?' We got one of them cities. So, now, we showing and proving. Now we got everybody like, 'Oh, Tally lit. Tally got it.'"

With staggering streaming numbers and tens of millions of views on YouTube with projects like 2022's Public Housing and this year's Public Housing 2, Real Boston Richey's music has garnered major cosigns from the likes of Future and Lil Durk, who are featured on notable tracks, “Bullseye 2” and “Keep Dissing 2”, respectively. With all that, Richey is set to drop his next studio album, Welcome to Bubba Land, this month.

Watch Real Boston Richey's 2023 XXL Freshman freestyle below.

Watch Real Boston Richey's 2023 XXL Freshman Freestyle

The Freshman issue of XXL magazine hits stands everywhere on July 18. See Finesse2tymes, Lola Brooke, Rob49, Fridayy, GloRilla, 2Rare, SleazyWorld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine and DC The Don's official Freshman pages. In addition to interviews with all 12 artists in the 2023 Class and Freshman cyphers producer Pi'erre Bourne, it includes interviews with Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, Boosie BadAzz, Toosii, DDG, Saba, producer Go Grizzly, engineer Jaycen Joshua, singer Coco Jones, SinceThe80s' President Barry "Hefner" Johnson and AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland, plus a look back at what the 2022 XXL Freshman Class is doing, hip-hop's love for golfing featuring Scarface, OMB Peezy and pro golfer Harold Varner III, conversations with 10 new artists making noise and a deep dive into A.I. hip-hop songs. You can also buy the 2023 XXL Freshman Class issue here.

2023 XXL Freshman Travis Shinn for XXL loading...