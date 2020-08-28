Here Are the Releases We Stayed Up for That Didn’t Drop on Time This Year

Most everyone can agree that 2020 hasn't been the most favorable year, to put it mildly. A pandemic that led to quarantine coupled with the ongoing race to find a vaccine for the coronavirus has left many rap fans feeling weary, worn out and worried about what's next while dealing with work, families and daily life. Let's be real, it's a struggle some days, and hip-hop is the therapy that cures some of life's ills—if only for a moment. With rappers no longer touring and both fans and artists in the house bored, the one thing to look forward to is the music.

It's the norm for projects and new songs to get pushed, but when social distancing and quarantine is still going strong, rap fans are looking for artists to stick to their word. Some of the year's most anticipated releases have been delayed or haven't dropped at all despite release dates being mentioned and teased. Drake is the latest rapper to get the hip-hop community's hopes up.

On Thursday (Aug. 27), talk on social media steadily increased throughout the day that Drizzy could be dropping his next album, Certified Lover Boy, tonight, just in time to meet the Aug. 31 submission deadline for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Although Drake said his LP would be coming this summer, he never confirmed the arrival date of his sixth studio album. August typically signifies the end of summer, even though the season ends on Sept. 22 this year, so when Drake shared the words, "My 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!!," in an Instagram post just before releasing his Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape in May, fans were expecting him to drop around this time.

First came "Toosie Slide" in April, then Dark Lane Demo Tapes in May and when Drake dropped "Laugh Now Cry Later" with Lil Durk earlier this month, that's when the momentum for the album really started growing. Following the release of that track, the Toronto rapper announced the Certified Lover Boy title and gave the LP's line of merch a subtle push on Instagram, displaying his collaboration with Nike.

Yes, it's true summer isn't over yet, but it's about time for that Certified Lover Boy album. In the words of the 33-year-old rhymer, "if you're reading this" the album isn't here, fam. Once again, the midnight hunt on a Thursday night, scouring Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal or any other streaming service has led to page refreshes and disappointment. No Drake album tonight.

But Drake isn't the only rapper who has teased and promised new music only to let a release date (or a supposed one) come and go with no music. Check out some of the other times rappers left us hanging for a new album or single below.