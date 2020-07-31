Future and Lil Uzi Vert Didn’t Drop a Mixtape and People Are Pissed

Fans waited patiently last night for Future and Lil Uzi Vert to drop what they thought was going to be a joint mixtape—or even a new song—but the two rappers didn't deliver.

The rumor mill has been buzzing for weeks that Hendrix and Uzi were going to be releasing some sort of new music, especially after they were spotted shooting a visual last month. Then, Future and Lil Uzi added fuel to the fire when they both promoted a Hype Williams-directed visual on their Instagram pages last week. July 31 was displayed at the end of the clip, suggesting that something would be offered today.

To add to that, Uzi's record label, Generation Now, posted the same video snippet to IG and in the comments section, told a fan that asked that a project was coming—the comment has since been deleted. However, after fans went through streaming services to find new music from the former XXL Freshmen, they came up empty-handed and now, they're pissed.

One Twitter user wrote, "All that promo from Future & Lil Uzi Vert and they don’t even release anything..."

Another said, "LOL im only upset with myself that I really thought Future and Uzi were gon drop today."

A third person tweeted, "Was really hoping to wake up to that new Future x Uzi tape."

At the moment, it's uncertain if the song or project will drop at all, but fans are venting their frustrations about it via social media, to say the least.

Check out more reactions to Future and Lil Uzi Vert not dropping a mixtape like fans hoped they would below.