Rappers Climb The Charts, Ludacris Inches His Way To Gold Status

Many rappers have climbed the charts this week, including Kanye West, T.I., Ludacris and Lil’ Wayne.

On this week’s Billboard 200, Ye continued to lead the rap pack, moving up 2 spots to number 3. After officially snatching his fourth platinum plaque last week, West moved an additional 70,930 CDs this go-around. After 6 weeks 808s & Heartbreak has sold 1,094,860 discs according to Nielsen's SoundScan.

Jumping up 5 spots is Akon, coming in at number 11 this week after scanning 36,670 albums. Kon’s third effort, Freedom, has pushed a total of 350,290 copies in 5 weeks on the charts.

Atlanta giants T.I. and Ludacris have also moved up the charts this week landing in the number 13 and 14 position respectively. Tip sold 32,180 copies of Paper Trail this cycle, and after 14 weeks moved a grand total of 1,554,280. Right behind him is Luda, who’s Theatre of the Mind album sold 31,350 this week. After 6 weeks Luda is a heartbeat away from gold status, sitting on 470,400 copies sold.

Lil’Wayne climbed up from number 32 on the charts all the way to number 19 this week. Inching his way up to triple platinum status, Weezy sold 25,990 albums this week, bringing his total Tha Carter III numbers to 2,900,410.

Right behind Weezy is Plies at number 20. Da Realist sold 24,740 units this weeks, bringing the Florida raqpper's total to 192,130. Further down the charts at number 40 is Chi-Town vet Common. Universal Mind Control sold 17,320 units this week, moving 166,430 dics in 4 weeks.

All the way down at number 63 is Soulja Boy. The ATL-based rapper sold 12,160 copies of his sophomore album iSouljaboytellem this week. Still failing to break 100k this week, the teen sensation’s total album sales now sit at 92,100. – Elan Mancini