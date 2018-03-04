Quavo appeared to be in hot water after he was accused of assaulting and robbing celebrity bling curator Eric The Jeweler in January. Now, it looks like they've settled their differences.

As previously covered, the Migos rapper was reportedly accused of assault and robbery during a Grammys afterparty at 1Oak in New York City on the morning of Monday (Jan. 29). Eric is said to have filed a report with the police claiming a scuffle broke out between himself and Huncho after words were exchanged over money the "Ice Tray" rapper owed him. When the fist were done flying, Eric claimed he'd been relieved of a $30,000 chain.

A few days later, Quavo's lawyer came out with a statement on the matter insisting his client is innocent. In a plot twist, it seems like all wrongs have been righted, and both parties are back cool. Eric posted a photo of himself and Quavo on Instagram last night (March 3), and the caption reveals they've settled their differences without further police involvement.

"Just for the record since the media likes to put things in their own words and elevate things that aren't really true to another level, I am not suing or pressing charges against @quavohuncho," Eric captioned the photo. "The media got it all twisted it was all just a big misunderstanding. We are on good terms and back to conducting business as usual! #EricTheJeweler."

According to TMZ, both men met up prior to the post and made amends, with Quavo reportedly coughing up money owed.

Check out the post below.

