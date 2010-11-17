[Watch Now] Q-Tip Gives Live Interview on XXLMag.com

Legendary rapper and producer Q-Tip will be coming up to the XXL offices today (November 17) for a live interview on our weekly UStream show, Spoltlight.

The special Q&A session is set to air in real-time simultaneously on both XXLMag.com and Channel Live at 4 p.m. EST. Fans are encouraged to hit @XXLStaff on Twitter with their questions for the A Tribe Called Quest frontman.

Q-Tip is sure to discuss his recent work with Kanye West (their collaborative track "Chain Heavy" was just released over the weekend), cousin Consequence's upcoming album, Cons TV, which is entirely produced by himself and Yeezy, as well as his own new solo projects, among other topics.

Be sure to tune in to Spotlight with Q-Tip now. —XXL Staff