Young Thug's new album Beautiful Thugger Girls is here, and it's causing a ton of stir online. While Thug is singing on most of the album, the production has caught a lot of attention too. Now we have the full production credits for the LP.

The album is executive produced by London On Da Track, Wheezy and Drake, according to London. Wheezy and London both contribute beats to the project, as do Young Chop, Rex Kudo, Ben Billions, Scott Storch, Charlie Handsome, Post Malone and others. Alex Tumay mixed the entire album, while Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound mastered the project.

Production Credits for Young Thug's Beautiful Thugger Girls Album

1. "Family Don’t Matter" Feat. Millie Go Lightly (prod. by Wheezy & Rex Kudo)

2. "Tomorrow Till Infinity" (prod. by Ben Billions & Rex Kudo)

3. "She Wanna Party" Feat. Millie Go Lightly (prod. by Charlie Handsome & Rex Kudo)

4. "Daddy’s Birthday" (prod. by London On Da Track & Scott Storch)

5. "Do U Love Me" (prod. by London On Da Track)

6. "Relationship Feat. Future (prod. by Billboard Hitmakers & BL$$D)

7. "You Said" (prod. by Wheezy)

8. "On Fire" (prod. by Wheezy & Charlie Handsome)

9. "Get High" Feat. Snoop Dogg & Lil Durk (prod. by Young Chop)

10. "Feel It" (prod. by Wheezy)

11. "Me Or Us" (prod. by Charlie Handsome, Rex Kudo & Post Malone)

12. "Oh Yeah" (prod. by Wheezy)

13. "For Y’all" Feat. Jacquees (prod. by Billboard Hitmakers)

14. "Take Care" (prod. by JUDGE)

