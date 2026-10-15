Man Convicted in Pop Smoke’s Murder Apologizes to Rapper’s Mother, Says Killing Wasn’t Personal

One of the four men convicted in Pop Smoke's 2020 murder has issued an apology to the late rapper's mother, saying the incident was not personal.

In an interview with XVTV published on Tuesday (Oct. 13), Blockstar, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, chose Pop's mom when prompted to give an apology he was never able to give.

"I'll say an apology I never got to give was to Pop Smoke’s mom," he said. "I'll say I never really got to apologize to her. And you know, an apology not gonna change nothing and she probably don't wanna hear it but I always say the situation was never supposed to go like that. He's not my enemy."

He continued: "I don't really know that man from a can of paint so it's like, what happened, what occurred was not personal. It was just on some young ni**as getting money. I chase a bag, I get money. That's what I do. Things happen, things go bad. It's not an excuse but things go bad and when things go bad, you gotta do clean up control. So we gotta clean up our mess and sh*t happens. It's not personal. So I'll just say that."

Out of the four people involved in Pop's murder, only two were adults. Corey Walker, who was 19 at the time, was sentenced for his role in 2025, receiving 29 years behind bars. Keandre Rodgers, who was 18 at the time, was initially charged with murder, though his case is now being reassessed, according to NME.

Blockstar was sentenced to four years and two months in juvenile detention after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and home invasion burglary. He was released on time served shortly after being convicted in 2023.

Deijae Jester, who was 15 at the time, was the youngest of the four. Jester was who ultimately shot the Brooklyn rapper three times in the back, which authorities learned from a recorded call while he was behind bars.

Jester was serving time for the murder at a Los Angeles County juvenile detention facility, where he would have been released at 25 under California law. In August, however, he was sentenced to four years in county jail for smuggling fentanyl into the detention center.

Watch Blockstar's full video below. The apology to Pop Smoke's mom happens at the 10:36 mark.

Watch Blockstar Apologize to Pop Smoke's Mother

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