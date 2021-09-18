Playboi Carti faces a nearly $100,000 lawsuit from celebrity jeweler, Elloit Eliantte.

The Whole Lotta Red rapper is being sued by the famed bling provider for a $97,063.75 unpaid balance, according to a TMZ report published on Friday (Sept. 17). Eliantte and Co. claim Carti bought two custom chains in September of 2020 and never fulfilled his tab. The set included a 14-carat white gold diamond rosary chain and a custom diamond tennis chain totaling $197,063.75. According to the celebrity news site, Eliantte confirmed Carti made a payment of $100,000 back in January, but hasn't put anything else on the amount owed since then, triggering them to bring the issue to court.

XXL has reached out to Eliantte and Co. and Playboi Carti's team for comment.

Playboi Carti made the headlines earlier this week after he claimed his merch store was hacked. "THE WEBSITE IS HACKED THE REF FOLDER WAS POSTED LIVE," the text, which was sent in a group message to two other unknown individuals, read. "I NEVER APPROVED ANY CLOTHING/ETC." The announcement came after fans had already made purchases including a $5,000 "narcissistic motorcycle helmet," a $200 "narcissistic bomber jacket" and a $40 "narcissistic mask."

Carti released his long awaited Whole Lotta Red album last December. He appears to be prepping the release of a new LP titled Narcissist this fall. Though the album lacks a release date, he has revealed he will embark on the Narcissist Tour starting on Oct. 14 in Nashville, Tenn. Presumably, the album will see the light of day before the 43-stop tour, which will play cities like Atlanta, New York City, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and more, takes place.