Pharrell Breaks Down Pusha T’s Genius With D.R.A.M. and Fam-lay

Despite not being a rap power, Virginia has produced some really dope artists and beat makers who have contributed greatly to the culture. Where would hip-hop production be without the likes of Pharrell, Timbaland, Bink, Nottz, Lex Luger and others? Look how much artists like Missy Elliott and Clipse have changed the game.

Skateboard P recently sat down with fellow VA natives Pusha T, D.R.A.M. and Fam-lay on his OTHERtone Beats 1 radio show. The conversation went from a trip down 757 memory lane, to giving mad props to the Clipse MC.

"To me I feel like some people become chameleons over different beats," said P when asked how he felt when Clipse branched out and started rapping over other producer's beats, after only getting tracks from the Neptunes for years. "To me, what he is becomes deeper. You look and you just like, wow. He just has his own world that just continues to get deeper and deeper and deeper. I'm like man, where do you find those metaphors, bro?"

After Pusha gave Pharrell respect for his bars, the super producer continued gushing over the "Drug Dealers Anonymous" rapper. "Your ability to chase the emotion, the darkness in a beat. And it's so crazy to me," Pharrell added. "For me he's always going to be 19, 20 years old. Being the kid that listens to grunge music and only wants to make records that are just as hard."

Check out the entire interview below.

