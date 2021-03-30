Pharrell Reveals Man Shot and Killed by Police in Virginia Beach Was His Cousin

Pharrell has confirmed that his loved one was shot and killed by police in his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va. last week.

On Monday evening (March 29), the multiplatinum-selling producer revealed via Instagram that his cousin, Donovon Lynch, was killed by police at the city's Oceanfront late last Friday night (March 26). That same evening, there were multiple shootings that took place in the same area, killing two people and injuring eight others.

"The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure," Pharrell wrote in an Instagram post, including an image of his family member. "My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger."

Pharrell's music festival, Something in the Water, tweeted a post about the death of Lynch as well. "We don’t have the words to fully express how sorry we are about the loss of this beautiful life," the message reads. "We thank you and your family for your light and service. The VA Beach community and beyond will miss you. Rest In Peace Donovon.”

According to NBC affiliate WAVY, officers were at the scene responding to calls about gunfire when they came in contact with Lynch, who reportedly brandished a firearm. Police then shot and killed the 25-year-old man. While WAVY reports that the gun was recovered at the scene, local Virginia outlet NBC 12 reports that the firearm was found "in the vicinity of the shooting."

The shooting is currently under investigation and the officer involved in Lynch's death has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The officer has been with the Virginia Beach Police Department for five years, according to WAVY's report.

As far as the other shootings that took place at Virginia Beach, Va.'s Oceanfront last Friday night, three men were arrested yesterday in connection to the incident.

XXL has reached out to the Virginia Beach Police Department for a comment.

