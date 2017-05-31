Who Is PartyNextDoor Throwing Shots at on Snapchat?

PartyNextDoor appears to be licking shots at an unnamed artist on social media.

Recently, a video surfaced of the Canadian crooner taking a selfie video on Snapchat. "The game done changed, man," he starts. "You better learn how to sing, boy. We gon' culture vulture your shit. Write the shit for you, sing it better than you." See it below.

Without the full quote being in context, it's hard to figure out who PND is referring to. But of course, that didn't stop the internet from speculating. Some think he is going at Drake for some reason, while others have determined it is Bryson Tiller that Party is referring to.

Though there have been no public signs of issues between the two in the past, Tiller did just drop his sophomore album, True to Self, a few days ago. So he's an easy pick.

Others have named Jeremih as a possible target, since the two recently had beef. But both singers seemed to dead their issues when they posed together for photos on Instagram a couple weeks back.

Party will be heading out on tour with singer, Halsey later this year for her world tour. Check out the dates here.

Peep the PND video clip below.

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