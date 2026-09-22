OutKast Sues Ovrkast. for Having Similar Rap Name, Ovrkast. Feels Hurt by Lawsuit

OutKast sues Ovrkast. for copyright infringement for having a similar rap name and Ovrkast. feels hurt by the lawsuit.

On Sept. 16, High Schoolers LLC, a trademark holding company owned by the legendary rap duo, filed the complaint against Ovrkast. (born Silas Wilson), according to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Sept. 22). The suit accuses Ovrkast. of trademark infringement, unfair competition and breach of contract.

"This case arises out of Defendant’s improper, willful, unauthorized, and illegal use of the nearly identical OVRKAST mark and breach of his prior agreement to cease use of the same," the filing reads.

According to the suit, Ovrkast. even admitted to causing confusion in a 2025 interview with Rolling Stone, where he noted: "The worst thing I get is like, ‘The ni**a think he Outkast.’ It’s like, ‘No, bro. I wasn’t even thinking about Outkast.’ Mad ni**as do that sh*t. They read Ovrkast [as] Outkast. They’re like, oh my God, I thought they said Outkast.”

The suit goes on to claim that in June of 2025, OutKast's attorneys sent Ovrkast a cease-and-desist about the name conflict. Negotiations were made to resolve the dispute, with Ovrkast. changing his name to OVERKXST as part of the agreement. However, he continually failed to do so by the dates mandated in the agreement, leading to the federal lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Ovrkast. reacted to news of the lawsuit spreading online.

"Ouch," he captioned a post on X about the suit.

"I thought it was love @andre3000 @bigboi (yes this is real)," Ovrkast. posted on IG.

XXL has reached out to Ovrkast.'s team for comment.

See Excerpts From OutKast's Lawsuit