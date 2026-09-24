Ovrkast. Insists He Never Signed an Agreement With OutKast to Change His Name

Ovrkast. denies he signed any agreement with OutKast to change his name before a lawsuit was filed.

On Wednesday (Sept. 23), the Oakland rapper spoke out on X amid the recent lawsuit from the legendary duo over his name. He also maintained that he's been trying to cooperate behind closed doors all year long.

"There's a lot that I've been dealing with emotionally/mentally this past year behind closed doors regarding this whole situation," he wrote. "So before you criticize please remember that I am the newer and younger artist trying to figure my way."

In a second post, he added, "For the record, I NEVER signed any agreement. I tried my hardest to cooperate with different options every step of the way. This narrative that I’ve done wrong is also wrong. (had to clarify) peace."

While he received a ton of support in his comments, he also received a handful of people who disagreed. In response, he sent a link to Vince Staples' "Get the F**k Off My D*ck" to each person.

In a separate video shared to his Instagram Story, Ovrkast. said people "can't even fathom" the lawsuit is a real situation he's dealing with.

On Sept. 16, High Schoolers LLC, a trademark holding company owned by the legendary rap duo, filed the complaint against Ovrkast accusing him of trademark infringement, unfair competition and breach of contract.

The suit goes on to claim that in June of 2025, OutKast's attorneys sent Ovrkast a cease-and-desist about the name conflict. Negotiations were made to resolve the dispute, with Ovrkast. allegedly agreeing to change his name to OVERKXST. However, he continually failed to do so by the dates mandated in the agreement, leading to the federal lawsuit.

Check out Ovrkast.'s responses about the matter below.

See Ovrkast. Speak Out About the Lawsuit From Outkast

Ovrkast./X Ovrkast. on X.

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