OMB Bloodbath Trial Date Set for Alleged Gang Murder, RICO Charge

OMB Bloodbath is facing a racketeering charge for her alleged role in a gang-related murder.

According to documents obtained by XXL, OMB Bloodbath (born Alexandra Nicks) is being accused by prosecutors in Houston of violating the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act while being part of the 100% Third Ward and "103" street gang and allegedly helping to facilitate the murder of Sam Johnson in October of 2017. The "For Me" rapper was charged with aiding and abetting violent crimes in aid of racketeering activity.

A trial date has been set for OMB Bloodbath's RICO case. Jury selection is expected to begin on Aug. 7, 2023, pending pre-trial motions and conferences scheduled between July 3 and July 31, 2023.

In their criminal case, Houston prosecutors alleged that Bloodbath financed, directed and supervised the commission of a murder through phone conversations with other members of the Third Ward gang while incarcerated at Harris County Jail in Texas. Those phone conversations were lawfully recorded under Harris County jurisdiction and intercepted by federal authorities.

According to court documents, on Oct. 15, 2017, Harris County Jail recorded a phone conversation between Nicks and the gang leader, to inform him about her upcoming record deal and stated that she will pay the "youngins" to shoot. Before the call ended, she told him "You're going to have some good news in the morning when you turn on channel 13."

On Oct. 16, 2017, Sam Johnson was shot and killed by several gunmen and was found by police "lying in the front yard of a residence in Houston." Houston police would later obtain video footage of the murder from surveillance cameras nearby the murder scene. Investigators stated in the documents that the video showed four men in a Mazda vehicle, later determined to be stolen, driving by and immediately shooting at Johnson and killing him.

Afterward, the four men jumped out of the Mazda and fled on foot after crashing into a ditch. The group then stole another car while throwing a woman and her infant out of an idling Kia Sedona vehicle. All four men were later arrested for the shooting. Additionally, Houston police would later obtain a warrant and search through the Instagram DMs of the suspected gunmen and found conversations with Bloodbath that allegedly tied her to the shooting.

XXL has reached out to OMB Bloodbath's attorney for comment.

OMB Bloodbath (the OMB stands for Only My Brothers) was signed to Interscope Records, in partnership with the labels LVRN (home of 6LACK and singer Summer Walker) and 10:22PM. She released an EP titled Remedies to Infinity in September of 2022.

Watch OMB Bloodbath's "Not Gang" Video Featuring EST Gee Below