OhGeesy Arrested for Gun, Codeine Possession

OhGeesy was recently arrested in California on gun and codeine possession charges.

The former Shoreline Mafia rapper, born Alejandro Carranza, was taken into custody on Sept. 3 in Burbank, Calif. after being pulled over by police, XXL has confirmed via a spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department on Wednesday (Sept. 7).

Apparently Ohgeesy had left a friend's funeral prior to cops stopping the vehicle, TMZ reports.

"On September 3, 2022, at about 2:40 p.m., Burbank Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Victory Boulevard and Clybourn Avenue for vehicle code violations," the spokesperson tells XXL. "The driver and three other occupants of the vehicle were contacted, one of which was Alejandro Carranza, who was seated in the backseat. During the contact, Mr. Carranza was found to be in possession of a bottle of codeine, of which he did not have a prescription. In addition, a loaded firearm was located in the vehicle, which no one admitted to possession of. Mr. Carranza was arrested and booked for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of codeine without a prescription. Mr. Carranza was booked and held on $35,000 bail but has since bonded out of custody."

XXL has reached out to OhGeesy's team and the Burbank Police Department for comment.

Since the disbandment of Shoreline Mafia in early 2020, OhGeesy has been on a solo run. He released his debut solo album, GeezyWorld, last August. The LP features guest appearances from DaBaby, YG, Aye Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Moe Fayggo, Central Cee and more. Last month, OhGeesy released the new single "Up."