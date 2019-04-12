People who attended Nipsey Hussle's grand-scale memorial service at the Staples Center in L.A. are now attempting to auction the memorial's program for up to $1,500.

According to a report TMZ published today (April 12), a plethora of programs from the service started popping up on eBay shortly after the funeral procession. Some sellers were asking for up to $1,500, while one auction closed at just over $500. However, eBay says that the auctions featuring the program will be removed.

"These booklets are prohibited under eBay's policies," eBay's spokesperson told TMZ. "Any items that attempt to profit from human tragedy or suffering are not allowed to be sold on eBay."

Celebrities and fans alike were distributed free tickets to Nipsey Hussle's memorial earlier this week shortly after Nipsey's family booked the Staples Center to host the gigantic service. Before the festivities began, several suspects in a gray Hyundai shot four people during the procession to the Staples Center. KGTV in Los Angeles states the shooting happened off 103rd Street and Main Street around 6:25 p.m. PST last night (April 11). The victims, three men and a woman were between the ages of 30 and 50. Unfortunately, one did not survive.

"In the midst of this procession we have a multi-4 Shooting at 103 St and Main St. Victims are 3 Male Blacks and 1 Female Black - ages from 30-50 years old," Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore wrote in one tweet. "Tragically one is deceased. Suspects in gray Hyundai fired on the victims. We must stop this senseless violence."

As of this report, the shooter is still on the run.

Check out the screenshots of the auctions below.

