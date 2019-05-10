Attorney Christopher Darden has filed a motion to remove himself as the defense lawyer of Eric Holder, the alleged killer of Nipsey Hussle.

On Friday morning (May 10), Darden, a former prosecutor on the O.J. Simpson murder trial, went on his Facebook page to announce that he’s withdrawing from the case citing personal reasons. He also adds that his family and children have been receiving death threats since he took on the case.

"You guys have been awfully good to me and my family. Thank you. I am on my way to appear for the last time in People v. Holder. I filed a Motion to Withdraw from the case. I thought I should tell you, my friends, first & before anyone else," he writes in part. "As for my reasons for withdrawing I don’t know whether I will disclose them later or not. I only know that as a lawyer it is my duty to protect the rights of my clients even in the face of threats or angry mobs."

He continues, "The right to counsel is is not only a constitutional right, it is a civil right as well. Just as they were in 1995-Cowards never change. These days these cowards don’t send letters instead they sit anonymously behind keyboards threatening a man’s mother and children. And some folks think that’s funny. It isn’t and I won’t ever forget it. To those who issued those threats to my children please pay close attention so there is no misunderstanding. Later. FUCK YOU!"

In closing, he adds, "As for me, I continue to thrive. I continue to be loved. I continue to walk with kings. I will continue my pursuit of fairness and justice on behalf of my clients and others charged with crimes. After 25 years some of them still haven’t learned : Their lies and threats will never deter me from my mission. Thank you again my good friends. The struggle continues. Thank you."

Darden signed on to be on Holder's legal team back in April and entered a not guilty plea for the accused murderer during one of his court appearances.

You can read Christopher Darden's full Facebook post below.