Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s Beef Reignites Over Album Sales, Barney Insults and Rape Claims

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's beef is back on the broiler, with the two rappers trading shots over album sales and dissing each other with Barney insults and rape claims.

On Monday night (Sept. 29), Nicki appeared to take subliminal shots at Cardi on social media in a series of since-deleted posts.

“Never provoke a writer while they’re [writing emoji],” Nicki tweeted before plugging her new album, which is slated to drop in March. “Let the reindeer games begin.”

She also shared a post showing "4.99," a reference to the promo price of Cardi B's new album, Am I The Drama?

After getting wind of the posts, Cardi entered the chat.

"You must’ve missed me, huh crazy?? Now kiss my feet," Cardi wrote on X. "Nothing more annoying than a bored btch...The power I have.. make these btches come out of rehab everytime. Go to your fcking room."

From there, Nicki started mocking the simplicity of Cardi's rhymes in a series of posts based on Cardi's song "Magnet. Nicki even referred to Bardi as the kids television show character Barney. Bardi clapped back with the post "Cocaine Barbie" and called out Nicki's husband and brother for rape claims.

During the back-and-forth, an audio clip of Cardi B allegedly going off on Ice Spice’s manager, James Rosemond Jr., in 2024 leaked online. In the clip, Cardi threatens to beat up Ice Spice and also mentions Latto in a disrespectful manner.

See the Back-and-Forth Between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B