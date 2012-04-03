Nicki Minaj Addresses “Too Pop” Label

Nicki Minaj isn't too worried about what critics have to say about her sophomore album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, which hit stores Tuesday (April 3).

Minaj has heard plenty of critics say her new music has gone too pop, but she says her sound reflects where she is in life.

"I'm telling my story,” Nicki told Sway and Devi Dev on Shade 45’s "Sway in the Morning" program Tuesday. “A lot of my stories are not always going to have a hard hip-hop beat.”

That being said, Nicki does have plenty of MCs on her LP to help her with the rap edge, including Drake, Nas, Young Jeezy, Lil' Wayne, Rick Ross, Cam'ron and 2 Chainz.

"I wanted to remember what I felt like when I just wanted to show people that I can rap," she said of the records with the aforementioned rap gladiators.

Nicki added that listeners will be able to hear her "Peeling back the layers" and they’re “free to not like it” on the new project. "I'm never gonna be one dimensional," she said.

"Beez In The Trap" with 2 Chainz will be Nicki’s next video to drop and she promises the clip will be "very sexy" and have "a lot of big booty girls." “2 Chainz, he went hard," she joked.

The Young Money princess is happy with the outcome and thanked her Barbz for their loyalty.

"I just wanna thank people for the support," she said. "Say thank you to my fans that never left."—Shaheem Reid (@ShaheemReid)