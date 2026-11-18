Nick Cannon is bringing his nontraditional life with 12 children and six children's mothers to a reality show on Netflix called Raising the Cannons.

Ahead of its Dec. 18 premiere, the first trailer for the show was released on Tuesday (Nov. 17). Per the description, "Go beyond the headlines as Nick Cannon balances 12 children, six mothers, a massive career, and personal health battles. Raising the Cannons offers an unfiltered inside look at fatherhood, fame, and the Cannon family name. Nothing is off limits."

The show will follow Nick and four of the six women he's fathered children with-Abby De La Rosa, who he shares three children with, Bre Tiesi, who he shares one child with, Alyssa Scott, who he shares two children with, one of whom passed away shortly after birth, and LaNisha Cole, who he shares one child with. He is currently in relationships with Abby, Bre and Alyssa as well. It does not appear that Alyssa Scott, who Nick shares three children with, participated.

The twins he shares with Mariah Carey, 15-year-old Monroe and Moroccan, are also a big part of the show. The trailer even shows Moroccan noting that his father's lifestyle with all of these women "is not sustainable at all."

In an interview with Netflix ahead of the premiere, Nick said of the twins, "They're the parents, I'm the kid. They help guide me through all of my relationships and really have such strong insight."

Check out the trailer for Raising the Cannons below.

Watch the Trailer to Nick Cannon's Raising the Cannons

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