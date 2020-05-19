These Rappers Are Obsessed With Lamborghinis and Have the Lyrics to Prove It

From hip-hop's inception, the genre has been filled with rappers who celebrate their wins by flossing and showing off their lavish lifestyles. Whether it be expensive jewelry, trendsetting fashion or luxurious cars, hip-hop is at the forefront of fine taste. Rappers have always been proud of their rides, but as more money has flows in, the cost of these whips has continued to rise. Nowadays, you'll hear plenty of rhymes about Lamborghinis, the storied luxury car brand that started in 1963.

Coinciding with Lil Baby's announcement of his forthcoming Lamborghini Boys mixtape, featuring rappers who only drive Lambos, XXL takes a dive into some other artists who have an affinity for the Italian motor car. Specifically, we're highlighting several rappers who have included Lambos in their rhymes on their own albums over the last three years.

As a whole, Migos are a rap group who like rapping about cars but have shown extra love to Lamborghini. In the case of Quavo and Offset, they rep the luxury car brand often. Quavo dropped "Lamb Talk" in 2018, on which he raps about the car an eye-popping 30 times. Offset has rapped about Lambos 13 times on seven different songs, including "Clout" his collab with his wife, Bronx rap star Cardi B.

It's not just Quality Control Music that loves Lambos either. Moneybagg Yo has his fair share of Lamborghini bars, including bringing them up twice on his most recent album, Time Served. Then there's fan favorite (and former XXL Freshman) Lil Uzi Vert, who has rapped about Lamborghini six times on three songs, with all three of them being selections from his No. 1 album, Eternal Atake.

Check out the gallery below to see which rappers are obsessed with Lamborghinis.