Lil Baby Announces New Lamborghini Boys Mixtape, Will Only Feature Rappers Who Own Lamborghinis

Lil Baby is planning to drop more new music for his fans in about eight weeks from now.

On Wednesday (March 18), a video surfaced of the Atlanta rapper on his Instagram Live sharing a snippet of a new song he just finished recording in the studio. While bopping to the music, Baby then announced a new project he’s been working on.

“I got to sell this shit,” he said on IG Live. “I’m gon’ drop a mixtape in 60 days, Lamborghini Boys,” he said. “Ain't [gonna be] nothing but all the rap niggas who got Lamborghinis features. Lamborghini Boys mixtape.”

If he does follow through on his promise, Baby's mixtape would follow his latest album My Turn, which he dropped on Feb. 28. Earlier this month, the LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 197,000 equivalent album units sold in its first week of release. The collection features 20 songs with rap cameos from Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug and more, and was preceded by the singles "Woah" and "Sum 2 Prove."

Last week, Billboard reported that 12 songs off of Baby's My Turn album entered the Hot 100 chart, giving him a current total of 14 songs altogether. Overall, in his rap career, Baby has placed 47 entries on the chart, tying him with the likes of Prince and Paul McCartney.

Lil Baby didn't give a specific date on when he will release his Lamborghini Boys mixtape, but clearly he is driving in the fast lane. Check out the IG post below.