Here Are the Rappers With the Most Dedicated Fan Bases

What came first: the rap fan or the rapper? It's a question up for debate since hip-hop was first born in the Bronx during the rec room parties thrown by DJ Kool Herc over 45 years ago. For the love of music to even be created, it has to be the fan, right?

Rap fandom deserves its own scientific study; it's that complex. There's the casual fan, staunch supporter, extreme loyalist and super stan. When meet and greets happen at any artists' shows, they get the unique experience of coming face to face with any one of these kinds of fans who buy their music, concert tickets and merch.

Whether at shows or via social media, many devotees show artists' support by reciting their favorite song word for word while the stans take it a step further by going to the extreme with tattoos in honor of the artist they adore. And on a more serious note that usually involves legal action, the wild stans find where a rapper lives and try to enter their home uninvited.

Last year, Big Igibob, a 17-year-old inspiring rapper from Russia, inked his face with tattoos similar to those of 6ix9ine and Lil Xan—a big number 13 on his forehead and dripping under eye tat included. In March, Chris Brown had a wild fan experience when a woman attempted to sneak over the gate to get access to his California crib.

While those are the more intense and severe cases of fandom, there is the bright side of the positive experience, which makes artists appreciate their supporters more often than not. From Eminem to Playboi Carti to Nicki Minaj, they've got some of the most dedicated fan bases in the business. Check out how those three and some of the other rappers in the game fare when it comes to their fans.