Young Chop Arrested for Probation Violation, Accused of Starving Dog to Death

Young Chop's antics may be catching up with him.

The Chicago native, who currently lives in the Atlanta metro area, was arrested for the second time this month on Thursday (April 16). According to Gwinnett County Police records, Chop was booked around 3:30 p.m. for a probation violation. Records show he was not given a bond and remains behind bars. He was originally placed on probation after being arrested on an aggravated cruelty to animals charge in an incident where he was accused of starving a dog resulting in its death, back on Feb. 26.

It is unclear what provoked the probation violation charge. However, Chop was also arrested for reckless conduct on April 6 by the Gwinnett County PD. That arrest came after Chop filmed himself out and about looking for 21 Savage amid a statewide stay-at-home order by Georgia's governor. He was released the same day he was booked in that case.

He was also recently accused of firing a gun into the street, which he shared on his own Instagram page, as well as recent motor vehicle violations including driving without a valid license and driving with expired tags. XXL has reached out to the Gwinnett County Police Department for details on Chop's most recent arrest.

Chop has become notorious over the last month or so with his social media antics during coronavirus self-quarantine. He's used social media to call out the likes of 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, T.I., Jeezy and more. He even released a diss song aimed at Drake, French Montana and 21 Savage.

Coincidentally, Chop's trolling has coincided with the release of two projects from the Windy City native in the last month, Chop Is King and The Intro X Young Godfather.