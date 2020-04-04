Young Chop Posts Footage of 21 Savage at Slut Walk Where 21 Holds “I’m a Hoe Too” Sign

Young Chop continues to go at 21 Savage.

On Saturday (April 4), the war of words extended between the two artists with Chop making use of a viral moment from 2017 that included the Atlanta rhymer. Via his Instagram page, Chop posted footage of 21 at the SlutWalk supporting then girlfriend Amber Rose by holding a sign that reads "I'm a Hoe Too."

"So @21savage u not a hoe that’s not what that sign say #gay ass nigga," Chop wrote in the caption. "I heard Amber Rose played in your ass."

Chop has been going at 21 Savage, and several other people in the hip-hop industry, over the past few weeks. He first dissed 21 last Saturday (March 28) on Instagram.

"I state facts. Yeah, I'm saying niggas' names. Yeah, 21, all y'all niggas some bitches. What's up? On God," Chop said in an IG Live video. "And I'm in Atlanta. And 21, we live in the same area. Tell the people that. We live in the same fucking area. We go to the same Walmart, nigga. What's up, nigga. Let the people know that."

21 Savage clapped back at Chop, saying the Windy City native had lost his mind. "Make sure y'all go get his tape when it drop cuz he need da clout and pray for him cuz he done lost his mind," 21 responded.

Chop has since shared an Instagram DM where he and 21 go back and forth. The saga continues.