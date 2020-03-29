Young Chop Claims Meek Mill Is Mad at Him Because He Slept With Rapper’s Girlfriend

Young Chop continues to take aim at the rap industry and he's decided to stoke the flames of his beef with Meek Mill.

Chop's social media has been filled with vitriol toward a number of artists for the past several days. On Sunday (March 29), he decided to poke Meek once again.

"On some real shit @MeekMill mad cuz his bitch suck my dick," Chop tweeted. "On my mother that’s why he mad at me and it’s wasn’t Nicki Minaj."

He also took shots at Meek on Instagram. Posting a video of a comedian roasting the Dream Chasers MC, the Chicago producer captioned the clip, "In this fraud as nigga making y’all believe he that nigga @meekmill get jay z Dick out of your mouth pussy."

The latest taunts come after Chop initiated bad vibes with the Philadelphia rapper by calling him out and saying he was "scary" on Tuesday (March 24). Meek responded on Twitter the following day.

"It’s obvious chop having some mental issues," Meek tweeted. "Y’all be gassing stuff so much y’all just gone ignore it! I been getting beats from him for years hope he get well."

Chop has been using his time on self-quarantine to call out rappers. He's gone back and forth on Instagram Live with Mike Will Made-It, Trav and others. He also called out 21 Savage, which prompted a response from the Atlanta rapper.

Chop has also dissed Jay-Z, Diddy, T.I. and more.