YNW Melly’s Lawyer Claims Rapper’s Cellmate Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Rapper Asks for Prison Release

YNW Melly revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus while in prison, and now his lawyer says the rapper is cellmates with someone who also has the illness.

On Monday (April 6), attorney Bradford Cohen confirmed to XXL that Melly, who is awaiting trial at Broward County Jail, is exhibiting symptoms of the virus. Cohen added that the Florida rapper "is in a cell shared with another COVID 19 positive inmate in direct contradiction to recommendation from CDC."

In court documents obtained by XXL, the rapper's lawyer filed an emergency motion for medical care on Melly's behalf on Monday. The filing states that jails and prisons are especially susceptible to the coronavirus as well as the prisoners, who are "often in environments that foster unhealthy behaviors." The document also states that Melly is supposed to be monitored hourly.

YNW Melly released a statement on his Instagram page on Friday (April 3), revealing that he has tested positive with the coronavirus.

"Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail," the statement reads. "He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please."

Court documents were also filed on Friday, citing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declaring a public health emergency for the state due to the rapid spreading of the virus. The filing also notes the CDC's recommendations to limit person-to-person contact by cancelling gatherings of 50 or more people, adding that jails are "incubators for infectious diseases."

News of YNW Melly testing positive with the coronavirus was revealed last week on the same day that 6ix9ine was released from prison due to the pandemic. Tekashi received approval from a judge on Friday to finish the remainder of his prison sentence on home confinement. His release was due to his asthma condition, which would have made his bout with fighting the coronavirus difficult, had he contracted the illness while behind bars.

On March 30, Melly's mother, Jamie King, said that her son has not been released from prison due to the spreading of the virus. King did not specifically state the reasoning behind her statement, but she occasionally stated that her son would be freed from Broward County Jail last year.

Melly is facing life in prison for the shooting deaths of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.