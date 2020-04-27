Scarface Is on Dialysis After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Scarface has given an update on his health after revealing that he has tested positive with the coronavirus.

During a Zoom video conversation with fellow Geto Boys' member Willie D on April 22, the Houston rapper shared that he relapsed since sharing his diagnosis and is now on dialysis four times per week for three hours each day. "I'm glad to be alive, bruh," Scarface said.

The Houston rapper went on to explain how the virus has affected his body. "I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house. I went back to the hospital. So, when all went back to shit again, I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital Monday (April 20)."

Scarface also showed Willie D the port he uses for his weekly dialysis treatment. "That's my new lifeline," he said.

The rapper noted that under doctors' orders, he has to make dietary adjustments as well. "I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day," he continued. "That's taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body."

Prior to his coronavirus diagnosis, Scarface said he didn't have any kidney issues. He also explained that after testing positive for the illness, he quarantined at his home for three weeks before going back to the doctor.

"I could not go to the hospital with COVID because I didn't want them to put me on a ventilator," he said. "Everybody they're putting on ventilators is fuckin' dying, bro. You know? So, I don't think there's any way that you can treat the COVID. So, I would just be in the hospital on a fuckin' ventilator and I would've rather died at home."

Later in the conversation, the rap legend described his most recent symptoms. "I couldn't keep food down," ’Face continued. "I couldn't get comfortable, I couldn't sleep, I couldn't stay woke, I could not breathe. It was the worst time of my life." He added that he couldn't walk because his legs were like "bags of water." Scarface also said that he is "itching all over and can taste rubber" similar to car tires "in his mouth."

"Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life," he adds. "I was inches away from death and if you let the doctors tell it, they don't know how I survived."

Scarface first announced that he contracted the illness during a conversation on the Willie D Show back in March. His announcement came just days after fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug shared that he tested positive for the coronavirus as well.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Scarface for comment.