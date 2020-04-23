Slim Thug Recovers From Coronavirus, Tests Negative

Nearly a month after testing positive for the coronavirus, Slim Thug has made a full recovery.

According to the 39-year-old rapper, he received negative test results for the virus on Monday (April 20). Slim announced the news via his Instagram on Wednesday (April 22), posting a screenshot of his results, which included a caption that had "100" and praying hand emojis.

On March 24, Slim revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus in an Instagram video. He also emphasized the importance of taking the disease seriously. "So check this out," he said. "No games being played, alright? The other day, I got tested for the coronavirus yesterday and it came back positive. As careful as I’ve been, self-quarantining, staying home–I might have did... Went got something to eat or something or did some stuff like that. Simple stuff like that, nothing crazy. Stayed in my truck had mask, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive so. Y’all gotta take this stuff serious."

Later on in the clip, the "Welcome 2 Houston" rapper explained how his symptoms had never progressed further than those of a common cold. "I'm good. I feel good," Thug explained. "I don't got no problems right now. The other day I had a slight fever and a cough. I feel better now. I have no fever or nothing like that so I feel like I'm good. But y'all better take it serious, it's real out here. Coronavirus."

Slim Thug is among a few rappers and DJs who have revealed their positive coronavirus status. Fred The Godson, Scarface, Westside Gunn, YNW Melly and DJ Webstar have all contracted the illness.