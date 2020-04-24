JayDaYoungan Arrested on Drugs and Firearm Charges

JayDaYoungan has been arrested for the second time this year.

In a report from the Newnan Times-Herald, Jay, born Javorius Scott, was arrested in Senoia, Ga. on Tuesday (April 21). According to jail records obtained by XXL, Jay's girlfriend, Jordan Brooks, who is said to be expecting his child, was also arrested.

They were both charged with marijuana possession with intent to distribute, narcotics possession and tampering with evidence. Another man, Kelzon Clark, was arrested as well. The rapper, Brooks, Clark and four others were arrested at an Airbnb in Senoia. Clark was booked on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and discharging a weapon, according to deputy from the Washington Parrish Sheriff’s Office. The report notes that Clark's charges stemmed from an October 2016 drive-by shooting, in which he is believed to have been the shooter.

Jay was reportedly in the Atlanta area shooting a music video and possibly purchasing property in Marietta, Ga., according to Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports of Jay's arrest began circulating social media earlier this week after rapper KSoo uploaded a post to Instagram, saying, "Free my gansta kno he bonding right out he ant broke."

An Instagram post was also uploaded to Jay's page on Thursday (April 23), which reads, "He got so much on his shoulders but somehow still maintains to overcome & defeat all odds !! He’s not so understandable ONLY because he doesn’t want to be understood due to judgmental illness unnecessary hatred & selfish minds who acts as if they know him from Walking thru the South of Bogalusa with 0$ just hope creating history BUT that’s what makes him so GREAT #BIG23 speaking📝 #FREETHEGUYS."

The news of JayDaYoungan's arrest comes a few weeks after he released a diss track aimed at YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his crew called "38k (Facts)." Tension between the two Louisiana rappers stems from YoungBoy demanding that Jay remove a snippet of a record they did together from his Instagram page.

“Delete this shit ion know how tf you even got my song ion fuck around like that," wrote NBA on social media at the time. Jay reportedly responded to YoungBoy weeks later during an Instagram Live, saying, “I don't give a fuck about that song, fuck that song. If a nigga don't fuck with me, I don't fuck with a nigga.”

Back in February, JayDaYoungan was arrested in Texas following a family domestic abuse warrant that was issued after he was accused of hitting a pregnant woman. According to Harris County jail records that were obtained by XXL, JayDaYoungan was booked on a charge of assault on a pregnant person. Police reportedly apprehended the rapper in the attic of a home. The details of what transpired between Jay and the pregnant woman were not disclosed. However, an unspecified amount of cash was also found at the residence.

XXL has reached out to a rep for JayDaYoungan, the Senoia Police Department and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for comment.