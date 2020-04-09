JayDaYoungan has unleashed a fiery new diss record.

On Wednesday (April 8), the Louisiana rapper released a track called "38k (Facts)" on his official YouTube page that appears to take jabs at YoungBoy Never Broke Again's crew.

"I'ma speak on all the facts and tell the shit just how it is/I'm in my bag and niggas pissed and plus he mad about a bitch/When I was fucking on his ho/He was steadying about me 'bout shit/Begging me to leave her ‘lone/This nigga acting like the bitch/You put that pussy coming on my post/They laughed about that shit/But I was laughing while yo baby mama gagged all on my dick," Jay raps on the record.

Early Thursday morning (April 9), Jay uploaded a snippet of the video to his Instagram page, in which he took a direct shot at Baby Joe, a NBA YoungBoy affiliate. The social media upload also included a location, K-38. The song title and location are presumably a jab at YoungBoy who dropped a mixtape titled 38 Baby in 2016.

"& Ik a real hoe they call him Baby Joe," the rapper captioned the photo on the post, which also has the comments section disabled.

Tension between JayDaYoungan and YoungBoy dates back to 2019 when the Baton Rouge, La. rapper demanded that Jay remove a preview of a record from Instagram.

“Delete this shit ion know how tf you even got my song ion fuck around like that," wrote NBA.

Reports claim that the record featured both rappers, which prompted a response from JayDaYoungan weeks later.

“I don't give a fuck about that song, fuck that song,” he said during an Instagram Live. “If a nigga don't fuck with me, I don't fuck with a nigga.”

It's uncertain if the plot will thicken between JayDaYoungan and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's crew.