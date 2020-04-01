JayDaYoungan Beats Man for Allegedly Selling Fake Percocet

JayDaYoungan let off a few rounds of punches on a man in an Instagram video that was uploaded to the rapper's page.

Early Wednesday morning (April 1), JayDaYoungan posted the short clip that shows him physically assaulting a man while accusing him of selling fake Percocet.

In the video, Jay can be heard yelling in between punches. "You sold fucking fake Percs," the "23 Island" rapper shouts at one point in the video. From there, he throws an insult as he hits the man lying on the floor underneath him. "You fake Perc bitch," Jay continues.

The "Sliding Freestyle" rapper's video does not have a caption, nor are fans able to leave a comment. The post has accumulated more than 1 million viewers and 380,000 likes.

The Instagram account @saycheesedigital also posted the video. For their post, they included what appears to be a caption that JayDaYoungan has since deleted. The caption they shared named rappers Mac Miller and Juice Wrld, who both passed away from accidental drug overdoses. "RIP @macmiller & @juicewrld999," the caption reads. It also included a hashtag that reads, "#PerkyActivated."

It's unclear why Jay deleted his caption and disabled the comments, but it's plausible that fans did not take well to him naming the late rappers in the post.

This is not the first altercation JayDaYougan has been involved in. On Nov. 30, 2019, a video began circulating of Jay's chain being snatched during a show in Greensboro, N.C.

Earlier this year, the Louisiana rapper was arrested for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman. The details surrounding the alleged assault remain unclear. The case is ongoing.

XXL has reached out to JayDaYoungan's camp for comment.