JayDaYoungan’s Father Says His Son Was Ambushed by Five Gunmen – Report

JayDaYoungan's father is speaking out about the deadly shooting that took his son's life last week.

According to a TMZ report, published on Sunday (July 31), JayDaYoungan's dad said that his son was fatally ambushed by five gunmen while the rapper and his father were sitting in the front yard of their home last Wednesday evening (July 27) in Bogalusa, La. The grieving father, Kenyatta Scott, reportedly told the media outlet that he and Jay were in the front yard when a black truck pulled up and three people jumped out with firearms.

As they tried to run inside the house, Scott said that two more people with guns approached from the side of the home and opened fire. The late artist's dad was armed as well and was able to shoot back. Sadly, JayDaYoungan was hit at least eight times while his father was shot twice in the arm. The 24-year-old rhymer succumbed to his injuries and died. Meanwhile, Scott remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

As previously reported, JayDaYoungan and his father were shot outside their home on Superior Avenue in Bogalusa, La. An incident appearing to match the details of the shooting was first officially reported by the Bogalusa Police Department's Facebook page.

Scott said he believes his son was murdered out of jealousy. The patriarch thinks whoever was behind the shooting was envious of JayDaYoungan’s success in the rap game.

JayDaYoungan didn’t have any enemies, according to his dad. His father doesn’t think the shooting was gang-related. "[He was a] good, humble and respectful kid," Kenyatta Scott reportedly said.

Police are still investigating the case and have not identified any suspects.

XXL has reached out to JayDaYoungan's reps for comment.