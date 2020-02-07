JayDaYoungan Arrested for Assault of Pregnant Woman, Found Hiding in Attic

JayDaYoungan is facing some new legal trouble.

According to a report KHOU 11 published Thursday (Feb. 6), the Louisiana rapper was apprehended in Harris County, Texas after a family domestic abuse warrant was issued after he was accused of hitting a pregnant woman.

In Harris County jail records obtained by XXL, he's listed as facing a charge of an assault of a pregnant person. Police reportedly found the Misunderstood artist hiding inside the attic of a home. There was also an undisclosed amount of cash found at the residence.

As of this report, the details surrounding what allegedly happened between Jay and the pregnant woman haven't been confirmed. This news surfaces a few months after JayDaYoungan had his chain stolen during a show in North Carolina.

Back in November 2019, Jay hit the stage at The Blind Tiger in Greensboro, N.C. In video from the incident, Jay appeared to get into a confrontation with some people in the crowd. Another video shows a man swiping the rapper's chain. After the incident, Jay acknowledged that his chain was stolen but that it didn't happen the way social media portrayed.

"Don’t believe the hype niggas scary af fr," JayDaYoungan posted to Twitter. "Reach for sum shit then try to run ! DONT even get it but wait til my security pull me out the club my shit fall & y’all pick it up 😏 Hoe ass shit. If you don’t know facts about a situation don’t speak on that shit...I’m so solid can’t shit faze or break me I’m built for this."

XXL has reached out to JayDaYoungan's camp for comment.