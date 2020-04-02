DJ Khaled Donates Over 10,000 Masks to Healthcare Workers

DJ Khaled is helping those on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the midst of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, the multiplatinum-selling producer announced on Tuesday (March 31) that he will be teaming up with Direct Relief and Simplehuman to donate necessary supplies to healthcare workers and organizations helping to fight the virus.

Khaled's partnership with Direct Relief will supply healthcare workers in Miami and New York, where his wife Nicole is from, with 10,000 masks, PPE kits and gloves. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, hospitals around the country have been experiencing shortages in life-saving protective gear. According to the organization's website, Direct Relief is responsible for working within "the U.S. and internationally to equip doctors and nurses with life-saving medical resources to care for the world's most vulnerable people."

The Grateful DJ’s work with Simplehuman, a maker of hands-free soap pumps, is expected to deliver touch-free soap dispensers to places like, hospitals and other community-based organizations that are in need. Recipients of Khaled and Simplehuman’s collaborative donation can be nominated by community members.

DJ Khaled's philanthropic act supports the focus of his organization, We The Best Foundation. "Helping our local community when and where we can has always been our mission since we started the We The Best Foundation back in 2018," he says in a statement. "By partnering with Direct Relief, Nicole and I are able to reach the medical staff who are most at risk in local hospitals in New York and Miami. It’s important to us to take care of those who take care of us."

With his latest charitable gift, DJ Khaled joins some of his famous friends in offering relief to those in need during these difficult times. His Roc Nation comrades Rihanna and Jay-Z collectively pledged $2 million to coronavirus relief efforts. Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” collaborator will also contribute an additional $5 million in grants to people impacted by the coronavirus throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Africa.

Last year, Khaled released his 11th album, Father of Asahd. The Grammy Award-winning project featured guest appearances from Cardi B, Meek Mill, Lil Baby and Nipsey Hussle. The record debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart as well.