Teejayx6 Accuses Lil Pump of Stealing His Flow

Detroit newcomer Teejayx6 is accusing Lil Pump of biting his style.

On Saturday night (Feb. 29), Jetski shared a snippet of a new track on his Instagram Story. In the clip, he smokes on a large blunt while the song plays in the background. "I paid a crackhead to go and wack a nigga/Homie caught a body on his Story, took it off of Insta," he raps. "I'm a jankie ass nigga, yeah I'll rob my sister."

Teejay got wind of the clip and reacted on his IG page on Sunday (March 1). It's clear he believes Pump was influenced by him.

"Wow everybody tag @lilpump for stealing my flow," he captioned the video of Pump's rap.

In exchange for feeling like his flow was borrowed, Teejay feels the South Florida rapper is now obligated to get on a track with him.

"Tell that nigga i need a song now with me & @kasherquon on it back from when he captioned dynamic duo," X6 added.

Teejayx6 has been making a name for himself over the last couple of years for his gritty scam raps and unorthodox flow. Last month, the bubbling rapper chopped it up with XXL where he labeled himself the "human black Air Force 1."

"Robbin', stealin', scammin', carjackin', everything you could think of. That's black air force activity," he explained. "If you listen to my mixtape, you gon' understand; A human black Air Force."

After dropping three projects in 2019, he kicked the year off by releasing his 2020 EP.